Dubai-based Filipino resident shows off home garden

A Filipino based in Dubai has shown off his garden in Jebel Ali full of vegetables and crops commonly seen in the Philippines—such as malunggay, sweet potato, melon, and lemongrass (tanglad).

Ronnel Reyes, 45, said that he has always been fond of planting ever since he’s young. He started creating his own garden two years ago, and since then, he said it has been thriving and even getting attention from his neighbors—especially after the dawn of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Filipino said that since the soil in Dubai is not good enough to grow plants, he started collecting egg shells to use as fertilizer, along with potting soil.

He added that when the outbreak started, he planted lemongrass to donate to kids and neighbors, because he said it contains natural ingredients that can help fight flu, colds, and cough.

“At least kahit papaano, sa ganitong paraan, nakakatulong na din ako. Ibinibigay ko sa kanila ng libre ang malunggay, tanglad, at talbos ng kamote para pampalakas ng resistensya,” he said.

Reyes noted that he realized the value of his garden when heightened restrictions began in Dubai as preventive measures against the pandemic.

“Before the UAE announced heightened restrictions and curfews, I had harvested my camote (sweet potatoes) and my wife cooked batches of camote cues out of it. In addition, I have been making malunggay tea out of the malunngay leaves I have harvested and dried,” he said.

He encouraged others to try gardening because not only will it be helpful, it can lessen stress as well.

“Ginagwa ko lang ang gardening kapag break time ko. Kahit sino magagawa ito. Sana marami ako ma-inspire na mga Pilipino na magtanim,” he said. “For those who want to start gardening, just love what are you doing and your plants will give back that love to you.”