Saturday, May 30, 2020

May 30 20, 11:34 pm

449 new recoveries in UAE, total now at 17,546

May 30 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 449 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 17,546. ارتفاع حالات الشفاء في الدولة إلى 17,546، وذلك بعد تسجيل...

Dubai to reopen mosques soon

May 30 2020

UAE's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has begun to place circulars listing down new guidelines and preventive measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in preparation for its reopening. As of posting time, no specific dates have been...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Dubai-based Filipino resident shows off home garden

by | Feature

May. 30, 20 | 11:34 pm

A Filipino based in Dubai has shown off his garden in Jebel Ali full of vegetables and crops commonly seen in the Philippines—such as malunggay, sweet potato, melon, and lemongrass (tanglad).

Ronnel Reyes, 45, said that he has always been fond of planting ever since he’s young. He started creating his own garden two years ago, and since then, he said it has been thriving and even getting attention from his neighbors—especially after the dawn of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Filipino said that since the soil in Dubai is not good enough to grow plants, he started collecting egg shells to use as fertilizer, along with potting soil.

He added that when the outbreak started, he planted lemongrass to donate to kids and neighbors, because he said it contains natural ingredients that can help fight flu, colds, and cough.

“At least kahit papaano, sa ganitong paraan, nakakatulong na din ako. Ibinibigay ko sa kanila ng libre ang malunggay, tanglad, at talbos ng kamote para pampalakas ng resistensya,” he said.

Reyes noted that he realized the value of his garden when heightened restrictions began in Dubai as preventive measures against the pandemic.

“Before the UAE announced heightened restrictions and curfews, I had harvested my camote (sweet potatoes) and my wife cooked batches of camote cues out of it. In addition, I have been making malunggay tea out of the malunngay leaves I have harvested and dried,” he said.

He encouraged others to try gardening because not only will it be helpful, it can lessen stress as well.

Ginagwa ko lang ang gardening kapag break time ko. Kahit sino magagawa ito. Sana marami ako ma-inspire na mga Pilipino na magtanim,” he said. “For those who want to start gardening, just love what are you doing and your plants will give back that love to you.”

 

Jobs

Latest News

Dubai-based Filipino resident shows off home garden

Dubai-based Filipino resident shows off home garden

May 30, 2020

A Filipino based in Dubai has shown off his garden in Jebel Ali full of vegetables and crops commonly seen in the Philippines—such as malunggay, sweet potato, melon, and lemongrass (tanglad). Ronnel Reyes, 45, said that he has always been fond of planting ever since...

449 new recoveries in UAE, total now at 17,546

449 new recoveries in UAE, total now at 17,546

May 30, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 449 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 17,546. ارتفاع حالات الشفاء في الدولة إلى 17,546، وذلك بعد تسجيل...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Feature
From bag painting to sushi-making: Filipina mom lets kids explore new activities amid COVID-19
Published On  May 30, 2020
THE NEW HERO: Filipina in Deira lauded for cooking, distributing free food for OFWs in need
Published On  May 30, 2020
VOX POP: What are the hobbies and interests you have developed amid COVID-19 pandemic?
Published On  May 30, 2020
Close