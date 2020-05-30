Dubai-based Filipino resident shows off home garden

A Filipina expat in Dubai has been earning praises in her neighborhood in Deira after she initiated a food drive for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), wherein she cooks all the meals. Feby Cachero Baguisa-Dela Peña, 34, first got the idea to make free meals for OFWs...
449 new recoveries in UAE, total now at 17,546
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 449 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 17,546. ارتفاع حالات الشفاء في الدولة إلى 17,546، وذلك بعد تسجيل...
Dubai to reopen mosques soon
UAE's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has begun to place circulars listing down new guidelines and preventive measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in preparation for its reopening. As of posting time, no specific dates have been...
Dubai city bus schedules operational from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm, normal fares reinstated
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that buses across the emirate will be fully operational during 6:00 am to 11:00 pm. RTA also announced that bus fares have returned to their normal rates for all passengers. During Dubai's National...
A Filipino based in Dubai has shown off his garden in Jebel Ali full of vegetables and crops commonly seen in the Philippines—such as malunggay, sweet potato, melon, and lemongrass (tanglad).
Ronnel Reyes, 45, said that he has always been fond of planting ever since he’s young. He started creating his own garden two years ago, and since then, he said it has been thriving and even getting attention from his neighbors—especially after the dawn of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The Filipino said that since the soil in Dubai is not good enough to grow plants, he started collecting egg shells to use as fertilizer, along with potting soil.
He added that when the outbreak started, he planted lemongrass to donate to kids and neighbors, because he said it contains natural ingredients that can help fight flu, colds, and cough.
“At least kahit papaano, sa ganitong paraan, nakakatulong na din ako. Ibinibigay ko sa kanila ng libre ang malunggay, tanglad, at talbos ng kamote para pampalakas ng resistensya,” he said.
Reyes noted that he realized the value of his garden when heightened restrictions began in Dubai as preventive measures against the pandemic.
“Before the UAE announced heightened restrictions and curfews, I had harvested my camote (sweet potatoes) and my wife cooked batches of camote cues out of it. In addition, I have been making malunggay tea out of the malunngay leaves I have harvested and dried,” he said.
He encouraged others to try gardening because not only will it be helpful, it can lessen stress as well.
“Ginagwa ko lang ang gardening kapag break time ko. Kahit sino magagawa ito. Sana marami ako ma-inspire na mga Pilipino na magtanim,” he said. “For those who want to start gardening, just love what are you doing and your plants will give back that love to you.”
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved