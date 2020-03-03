Global Village: This is how you can travel the world in 1 day!

Do you want to explore what the world, but you only have a day to spare? Then check out Dubai’s Global Village and trot the globe without booking a flight! This iconic attraction in the UAE, which is only open for six months in a year, lets you have a unique adventure with its 26 pavilions representing 78 cultures around the globe—the perfect multicultural festival park for every wanderlust!

And, for its 24th edition, the awaited destination is open until April 4, giving you more time to experience various tastes and cultures in a day.

Check out the some of the many things to do in Global Village:

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! ® has finally found its way to the Middle East, with this museum attraction debuting in the region through Global Village in Dubai. Here, you can discover astonishing oddities gathered from across the globe.

These include the world’s only floating hand-carved wooden Ferrari, the smallest assembly-line manufactured road-legal car ever made, a behemoth Megalodon shark jaw, a large iron Gibeon meteorite, among other unbelievable artifacts and exhibits.

The galleries also display replicas of the world’s most amazing humans, major collections from Robert Ripley’s visits the Middle East, a collection of fun, interactive games and brain teasers for kids and adults alike as well as the chance to explore an out-of-this-world experience with unique collections from space.

Stunt Show Survivor

For those who want to witness a kind of thrill that’s out of this world, the Todd Lester-directed Stunt Show Survivor guarantees adrenaline rush with its spectacular scenes. The show features high-speed buggies, full fledge Hot Wheel loop stunts, armored tank attacks, and many more surprises—nothing short of exhilarating indeed as they are designed by Terry Grant, holder of 24 Guinness World records, stunt director, and performer for the recent James Bond and Mission Impossible movies.

Carnaval

Take rides and carnaval to a whole new level as Global Village’s Carnaval offer over 100 exciting rides, skill games, arcade games, and many other surprising attractions. Its offerings are perfect for adults and kids alike, as it offers rides featuring different levels of rush. These include Transylvania Towers, an unusual suspended coaster ride in the form of a formidable haunted house; Miami Surf, a dizzying water-ride perfect for families brave enough to tackle the surf; Moscow Max, featuring a jet plane as it hovers 18 meters above ground with 360-degree rotation; and Manila Mayhem, which spins riders around the great horizon of lights and rides in Carnaval.

Shopping offerings

Global Village offers the perfect chance to gather goodies from around the globe as you can shop from its various pavilions items unique only to their countries of origin. You can get instant ramen and chocolates from Japan, carpets from Palestine, sweets from Turkey, local toiletries from the Philippines, and authentic wear from Europe—all without leaving the country. Global Village is indeed a one-stop shop of the world!

The street food

If you’re a foodie, expect to enjoy world-class dining selections from over 170 food outlets—including the world’s largest selection of street food.

Some of those you can taste include the healthy vegetarian dishes at Indian Chaat Bazaar, international meals at Season 24, and the authentic Thai dishes from one of the 38 new outlets at Floating Market.

The replicas of the world’s most popular structure

With a visit to Global Village, you can already see unique cultures in themed pavilions from countries such as Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Europe, Americas, , Thailand, Bahrain andKuwait, Turkey, Pakistan, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Africa, Egypt, Morocco, and many others.

Buy beyond these beautiful pavilions, you can also check out replicas of some of the world’s most iconic structure, such as Eiffel Tower, Tower Bridge, Burj Khalifa, Taj Mahal, the Red Square, and the Colosseum, among others.

This edition, Global Village has included new attractions as well, including the Hungarian Széchenyi Chain Bridge, the Tower Bridge, and the Arabic-themed Canal Boat Kiosk.