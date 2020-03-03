Global Village: This is how you can travel the world in 1 day!

Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported that Pope Francis, who recently cancelled services and Church events including a Lent retreat, has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni refused to comment on the report. The...
Ex-Mayor Herbert Bautista, officials face graft cases in Ombudsman
Officials from the Quezon City government have filed graft complaints agains former mayor Herbert Bautista and other officials for their alleged involvement in a multi-million solar power project. The complaint said that Bautista signed the Php25 million peso request...
UAE Cabinet reviews procedures, plans to prevent COVID-19 spread
(WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the UAE Cabinet today and was briefed on the latest developments and preventive measures taken by all concerned national authorities to...
Trump says it’s still ‘safe’ to hold campaign amid COVID-19
United States President Donald Trump insisted that it’s still safe to continue on his campaign, and his supporters won’t be at risk amid the coronavirus disease. “I think it’s very safe, to continue holding frequent rallies across the country,” Trump said. “You could...
Do you want to explore what the world, but you only have a day to spare? Then check out Dubai’s Global Village and trot the globe without booking a flight! This iconic attraction in the UAE, which is only open for six months in a year, lets you have a unique adventure with its 26 pavilions representing 78 cultures around the globe—the perfect multicultural festival park for every wanderlust!
And, for its 24th edition, the awaited destination is open until April 4, giving you more time to experience various tastes and cultures in a day.
Check out the some of the many things to do in Global Village:
Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium
Ripley’s Believe It or Not! ® has finally found its way to the Middle East, with this museum attraction debuting in the region through Global Village in Dubai. Here, you can discover astonishing oddities gathered from across the globe.
These include the world’s only floating hand-carved wooden Ferrari, the smallest assembly-line manufactured road-legal car ever made, a behemoth Megalodon shark jaw, a large iron Gibeon meteorite, among other unbelievable artifacts and exhibits.
The galleries also display replicas of the world’s most amazing humans, major collections from Robert Ripley’s visits the Middle East, a collection of fun, interactive games and brain teasers for kids and adults alike as well as the chance to explore an out-of-this-world experience with unique collections from space.
Stunt Show Survivor
For those who want to witness a kind of thrill that’s out of this world, the Todd Lester-directed Stunt Show Survivor guarantees adrenaline rush with its spectacular scenes. The show features high-speed buggies, full fledge Hot Wheel loop stunts, armored tank attacks, and many more surprises—nothing short of exhilarating indeed as they are designed by Terry Grant, holder of 24 Guinness World records, stunt director, and performer for the recent James Bond and Mission Impossible movies.
Carnaval
Take rides and carnaval to a whole new level as Global Village’s Carnaval offer over 100 exciting rides, skill games, arcade games, and many other surprising attractions. Its offerings are perfect for adults and kids alike, as it offers rides featuring different levels of rush. These include Transylvania Towers, an unusual suspended coaster ride in the form of a formidable haunted house; Miami Surf, a dizzying water-ride perfect for families brave enough to tackle the surf; Moscow Max, featuring a jet plane as it hovers 18 meters above ground with 360-degree rotation; and Manila Mayhem, which spins riders around the great horizon of lights and rides in Carnaval.
Shopping offerings
Global Village offers the perfect chance to gather goodies from around the globe as you can shop from its various pavilions items unique only to their countries of origin. You can get instant ramen and chocolates from Japan, carpets from Palestine, sweets from Turkey, local toiletries from the Philippines, and authentic wear from Europe—all without leaving the country. Global Village is indeed a one-stop shop of the world!
The street food
If you’re a foodie, expect to enjoy world-class dining selections from over 170 food outlets—including the world’s largest selection of street food.
Some of those you can taste include the healthy vegetarian dishes at Indian Chaat Bazaar, international meals at Season 24, and the authentic Thai dishes from one of the 38 new outlets at Floating Market.
The replicas of the world’s most popular structure
With a visit to Global Village, you can already see unique cultures in themed pavilions from countries such as Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Europe, Americas, , Thailand, Bahrain andKuwait, Turkey, Pakistan, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Africa, Egypt, Morocco, and many others.
Buy beyond these beautiful pavilions, you can also check out replicas of some of the world’s most iconic structure, such as Eiffel Tower, Tower Bridge, Burj Khalifa, Taj Mahal, the Red Square, and the Colosseum, among others.
This edition, Global Village has included new attractions as well, including the Hungarian Széchenyi Chain Bridge, the Tower Bridge, and the Arabic-themed Canal Boat Kiosk.
Jobs
- JUNIOR MERCHANDISER UP TO 2K USD FOR AN E-COMMERCE (FASHION) COMPANY IN OMAN
Feb 27, 2020
- Senior Supervisor – CAD Draft Designer/BIM Manager
Feb 27, 2020
- Communications Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
- AWACS Radar System Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved