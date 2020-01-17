From UAE with love: Filipino community sends aid to Taal victims

Overseas Filipino in the UAE came together under one roof on Saturday to pack relief goods for the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption.

The aid drive was held at the POLO-OWWA in Dubai, January 18, Saturday, until 12:00 pm.

In a Facebook post of Bayanihan Festival 2019, Filipinos are urged to aid families displaced by the ongoing volcanic activity by giving items including used clothes, face mask (preferrably N95), hygiene and personal care products, paper goods, blankey, first aid, and food.

The volcanic unrest has displaced 144,272 residents according to the latest bulletin of Batangas Public Information Office (PIO).