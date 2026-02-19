Taylor Swift name biggest-selling global artist of the year for 2025

US pop star Taylor Swift has been crowned the biggest-selling global artist of 2025, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) announced.

This marks her fourth consecutive year and sixth overall to win the prestigious annual award.

The 36-year-old’s success was fueled by the October release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, which broke multiple streaming records, alongside a docuseries chronicling her record-shattering The Eras Tour.

“2025 was another landmark year (for Swift), driven by exceptional worldwide engagement across streaming, physical, and digital formats with the release of her 12th album … and the documentary of her tour,” IFPI said.

The global industry body, which represents recorded music worldwide, noted that Swift has now won the top annual artist prize as many times as all other artists combined over the past decade.

The IFPI Global Artist of the Year Award measures worldwide sales, combining streaming, downloads, and physical formats across an artist’s full body of work during the calendar year.

Swift topped the rankings ahead of Stray Kids, who placed second, marking their highest-ever position and third consecutive year in the global top five.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, fresh off his Super Bowl halftime performance, placed fifth for the sixth consecutive year.

American rapper Tyler, The Creator made his first appearance on the chart at 12th, with IFPI noting his strong vinyl sales across his catalogue.

Meanwhile, Japanese rock band Mrs. Green Apple debuted on the rankings just below Tyler, following the success of their anniversary album 10.