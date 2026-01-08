John Manalo calls out lack of originality, vision in Philippine tourism

Actor John Manalo has raised concerns over what he sees as a lack of vision and originality in Philippine tourism, following online discussions about a planned attraction in La Trinidad, Benguet.

In a social media post, Manalo clarified that his remarks, initially referencing Benguet’s first glass walkway, were “born out of frustration” over what he described as a recurring trend of local tourist destinations being marketed as imitations of foreign sites.

“The Philippines is undeniably beautiful. But we seem to lack originality and long-term vision,” Manalo wrote, citing how destinations are often branded as the “New Zealand of the Philippines” or the “Little Singapore,” instead of being promoted on their own merit.

The glass-floored walkway in La Trinidad, which is still under construction, recently drew attention online after netizens compared it to Vietnam’s iconic Golden Bridge in Ba Na Hills. Manalo said such comparisons reflect a broader issue in the country’s tourism development.

The former child star stressed that his criticism does not stem from hatred of the Philippines but from concern, noting that the country is rich in culture, natural beauty, and talent. He added, however, that Filipinos have become accustomed to settling for less due to weak leadership.

“This isn’t hate for the Philippines. I love the country—that’s exactly why I’m critical of it,” he said, adding that many decision-makers lack proper expertise in the fields they oversee.

“I’ve traveled extensively around the Philippines, and one pattern keeps repeating: tourism spots are often privately owned, with ties to people inside the government. At the end of the day, laging pinagkakakitaan ang mga Pinoy. We deserve better, not just better views, but better systems, better leadership, and better respect for our own identity,” he added.

Manalo rose to fame as a child actor on “Goin’ Bulilit” and later appeared in television and film projects including “Feng Shui,” “Mga Anghel na Walang Langit,” and “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”