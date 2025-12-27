Donnalyn Bartolome bids farewell to vlogging

Content creator Donnalyn Bartolome announced that she is saying goodbye to vlogging, describing it as a gift to herself.

In a YouTube vlog posted on December 23, Donnalyn explained that her decision is rooted in her desire to prioritize her own happiness.

“When I think about who I am and how I’ve always been, I’ve always thought of what would make others happy. I never really asked myself what would make me happy… It’s still the same.”

She candidly shared her struggle with being her authentic self, saying, “There are so many things about me that I can’t share to all of you, and because of that I can’t be my authentic self… Bits and pieces of me are scattered. You can’t paint the full picture with it.”

Donnalyn expressed gratitude to her supporters, acknowledging how their support allowed her to provide for her family and loved ones and share opportunities with others. “Thank you for your forgiveness, for the times I slipped, and thank you for remembering and celebrating me for the things I did right,” she said.

Before stepping away completely, Donnalyn revealed she will be uploading her final ten vlogs, inviting her audience to help shape the content.

“As to some of you I am a sister, a friend, a future girlfriend, so I offer you the last ten vlogs, and you get to choose who or which personality you want to see on the channel… We will make it a beautiful ending,” she added.

This marks the end of an era for one of the Philippines’ most popular vloggers, as she closes a significant chapter in her digital career while prioritizing her personal happiness and authenticity.