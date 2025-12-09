Witness the legendary Arabic opera ‘Antar & Abla’ in Abu Dhabi for free

The legendary Arab love story of Antar and Abla, a timeless tale of courage, romance, and poetry that has shaped Middle Eastern folklore for centuries, is set to be brought to life in a grand Arabic opera in Abu Dhabi.

From December 12 to 14 at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, the production brings the legendary story of passion, honor, and sacrifice to life with powerful vocals, Arabic poetry, live symphonic music, and world-class performers.

Performed in Arabic with English and Chinese subtitles, the opera ensures that Abu Dhabi’s diverse communities, including Filipino residents, can fully enjoy this world-class cultural experience for free.

What to expect

The opera features live music by the Lanzhou Symphony Orchestra, renowned for its Silk Road-inspired repertoire, alongside Shaolin Monks performing dynamic choreography, celebrating 40 years of UAE–China friendship.

It includes an original score by Maestro Maroun Al-Rahi, a world-class Arab and international cast of performers, and innovative stage design and lighting, creating immersive visuals that enhance the storytelling and leave a lasting impression.

Recognized with the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Arabic Language in Cultural Excellence, the production is designed to make Arabic opera appealing and understandable for modern, diverse audiences, including younger generations.

As part of the UAE Year of Community, Antar & Abla opens its doors to audiences from all backgrounds, offering complimentary tickets to this landmark cultural event. Gates open at 6 p.m., with performances beginning at 7 p.m., and tickets can be reserved via Platinumlist.com.

The production is presented by Bidaya, in collaboration with Opera Lebanon and produced by Pico International, offering a world-class interpretation of the legendary love story.