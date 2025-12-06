Lea Salonga, Rachelle Ann Go join ‘Les Miserables’ World Tour in Manila

Filipino performers Lea Salonga and Rachelle Ann Go will join a star-studded cast of West End and Broadway actors in Cameron Mackintosh’s ‘Les Miserables The World Tour Spectacular’, which will be staged in Manila in January 2026.

The casting announcement was made on Friday, December 5, by GMG Productions, with the Manila run held in association with Nick Grace Management. Salonga and Go will portray Madame Thénardier and Fantine, respectively.

Fellow Filipino actors Emily Bautista and Red Concepcion will also join the production as Éponine and Thénardier.

International cast members include Geronimo Raunch as Jean Valjean, Jeremy Secomb as Javert, Will Callan as Marius, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette, Harry Chandler as Enjolras, and Earl Carpenter as the Bishop of Digne. The role of Little Cosette was filled through auditions. Additional cast members include Jonathon Bentley, Georgina Blessitt, Amelia Broadway, Michael Burgen, and several others.

Salonga has an extensive history with Les Miserables, having starred as Éponine and Fantine on Broadway, including performances in the musical’s 10th and 25th anniversary concerts.

Go also previously portrayed Fantine in the West End and the musical’s 40th anniversary Arena Tour.

The Manila run of Les Miserables will take place from January 20 to March 1, 2026, at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque.