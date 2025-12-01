Catriona Gray calls for urgent action against corruption during anti-corruption protest

Former Miss Universe Catriona Gray delivered a powerful speech at the anti-corruption rally on Sunday at the People Power Monument, urging Filipinos to demand accountability from government leaders.

Gray highlighted the pervasive effects of corruption on ordinary citizens.

She said, “Today we stand here as Filipinos who are tired. Tired of watching corruption steal food from our tables, steal medicines from our hospitals, classrooms from our children, and safety from our communities. Billions of pesos disappeared without accountability, without justice, without answers.”

She called on citizens to continue raising their voices, stressing that many Filipinos have grown silent due to disillusionment.

“Obviously this is a system built to benefit the corrupt few and every time we stay quiet, corruption wins. And when corruption wins, ‘yung mga nakaupo lang ang nananalo. Sila lang ang nabubusog, sila ang nakakauwi sa mga mansion sa America. Sila ang nakakabili ng designer bags habang ang taong bayan lumulubog sa baha, sa utang, at sa kahirapan,” she added.

The beauty queen urged immediate action from government agencies and lawmakers, calling for the filing of corruption cases, suspension of implicated senators, and the passage of an anti-political dynasty bill. She closed her speech by leading participants in a prayer.

The rallies on November 30 were organized by the Trillion Peso March and Baha sa Luneta movements and were supported by 86 dioceses nationwide.

Earlier in November, Gray also called for improved governance and transparency following recent typhoons, earthquakes, and floods. She urged the government to use public funds effectively to protect livelihoods and ensure the safety of communities.

Gray encouraged Filipinos to remain vigilant and demand accountability from leaders. “Who we put in leadership need to be held accountable to the responsibility of protecting and uplifting the lives of the nation,” she added.