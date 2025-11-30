Judy Ann Santos named new UFC endorser

Veteran actress Judy Ann Santos has been announced as the newest endorser of UFC, a Filipino brand known for its cooking products.

“I am honored to be the brand champion of a product I’ve trusted for years. Kasi it’s made with high standards, and natural ingredients. Kaya kahit pa everyday dishes or special occasions, ito talaga ang proud choice ko,” Santos said in announcing her partnership with the brand.

In a video posted on Facebook, Santos is seen preparing Filipino dishes using UFC products.

“Bring world-class quality to everyday cooking with UFC. Trusted for over 50 years, crafted to global standards, made fresh with natural ingredients,” the company said.

The actress has earlier revealed plans to open her own cooking school.