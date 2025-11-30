EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Judy Ann Santos named new UFC endorser

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

Veteran actress Judy Ann Santos has been announced as the newest endorser of UFC, a Filipino brand known for its cooking products.

“I am honored to be the brand champion of a product I’ve trusted for years. Kasi it’s made with high standards, and natural ingredients. Kaya kahit pa everyday dishes or special occasions, ito talaga ang proud choice ko,” Santos said in announcing her partnership with the brand.

In a video posted on Facebook, Santos is seen preparing Filipino dishes using UFC products.

“Bring world-class quality to everyday cooking with UFC. Trusted for over 50 years, crafted to global standards, made fresh with natural ingredients,” the company said.

The actress has earlier revealed plans to open her own cooking school.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 78

Olivia Yace speaks out amid controversy over Miss Universe 2025 results

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 68

PH consulate confirms death of Filipina in Hong Kong fire

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 77

NBI dismantles cyber-scamming hub, arrests Chinese national in Parañaque

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 76 1

Alan Cayetano questions accuracy of PhilHealth’s No Balance Billing policy

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button