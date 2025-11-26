Kim Chiu brushes off fan hype over Gerald Anderson reunion

Actress Kim Chiu dismissed fan hype over her brief reunion with ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson at the 2025 Star Magic Christmas Gala, saying it “meant nothing” to her.

The former couple interacted at the event on November 23, at Okada Manila, where both were recognized by ABS-CBN’s talent agency.

Chiu, Anderson, along with Jake Cuenca, Joem Bascon, Zanjoe Marudo, Sam Milby, and Enchong Dee, received the Loyalty Award for their 20-year tenure with Star Magic.

Chiu’s short exchange with Anderson drew attention online, prompting fans to react. She addressed the buzz humorously on X (formerly Twitter), referencing Anderson’s past unfaithfulness.

“Nakakaloka yung feed ko ah. Kung makapag-relapse akala mo talaga eh di tayo niloko 15 years ago!!! Hahahahaha char not char!!!!,” Chiu wrote.

The couple, known as “KimErald,” dated for four years before separating in 2010. Chiu has accused Anderson of infidelity during their relationship, though he has not confirmed the claim.