Czech Miss Earth 2025 winner wows crowd after speaking Tagalog in Q&A

Before being crowned Miss Earth 2025, Natalie Puskinova of the Czech Republic earned loud cheers from the audience when she delivered part of her final answer in Tagalog during the pageant’s Q&A round.

In the final question, the Top 4 contestants were asked:

“Bill Gates, who is the leading proponent for carbon emissions reduction, recently proposed that resources must be shifted away from the battle against climate change to efforts that prevent disease and hunger. Do you agree?”

Natalie first responded in English, emphasizing the shared responsibility of addressing global issues, before switching to Tagalog, a move that instantly delighted the Filipino crowd.

“I’m not here today to pick a finger and choose what is worst, whether it is environmental causes or social problems. I believe that even though I live on the other side of the world, we are still facing the same climate change and we are facing this issue together,” she said then ended her answer in fluent Tagalog, earning cheers from the audience.

Earlier, during the Top 8 segment, Natalie reflected on the word “parenthood”, sharing a personal story about losing her father at 16 and how it shaped her advocacy for the environment.

“This is the reason why I’m standing here today, and I’m pretty sure that my dad is watching me from up there,” she said emotionally.

The Czech beauty bested other finalists to win the crown, with Sóldís Ívarsdóttir of Iceland named Miss Earth Air, Ngo Thi Tram Anh of Vietnam as Miss Earth Water, and Waree Ngamkham of Thailand as Miss Earth Fire.

The Philippines’ Joy Barcoma finished in the Top 8.