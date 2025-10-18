Daniel Padilla urges fans to “just let it be” amid dating rumors with Kaila Estrada

Daniel Padilla has addressed circulating rumors linking him romantically with Kaila Estrada, asking fans to “just let it be” and saying he does not want to make the matter “showbiz.”

Speaking to entertainment reporter MJ Felipe during his recent trip to South Korea, Padilla was asked if he currently has a girlfriend, with headlines reportedly linking him to Estrada.

He responded with a laugh, acknowledging the speculations but declining to confirm or deny them.

“’Wag nating i-pressure ‘yung mga sarili natin. Ayoko na rin na i-showbiz pa ‘yun. Sorry ha, pero you get my point?” he said.

“Wag niyo na muna kaming kulitin. Just let it be. Hayaan nating mangyari ang mga bagay.”

Padilla emphasized that while relationship matters may eventually become public, he does not want fans fixated on waiting for a statement.

He also shared that he is happy, particularly because of his family and his recent career achievements. Reflecting on life at 30, Padilla said his priorities and plans have evolved.

“Nagsisimula na rin [akong isipin], ‘Anong gagawin mo in your future life?’ Dadating ‘yung panahon na magpa-pamilya ka na—san ka titira,” he said.

On personal goals, the actor admitted he wants to travel more and “experience more,” noting that his busy work schedule often makes him take his trips for granted.

Rumors about Padilla and Estrada began circulating in September after they were reportedly spotted together on several occasions, with showbiz insider Ogie Diaz citing unnamed sources claiming the two are in a relationship.

Estrada has not publicly commented on the matter.