Karylle on possible friendship with Dingdong Dantes: ‘Maybe just support each other’

Singer-host Karylle has opened up about her recent encounter with ex-boyfriend Dingdong Dantes and whether they could still be friends.

In an interview, Karylle described their meeting on It’s Showtime earlier this year as a “beautiful moment.” She said she previously avoided such situations until she was ready.

“Sometimes people judge, ‘Bakit hindi mo hinaharap?’ Minsan hindi ka pa handa. So why would you put yourself in a situation na baka may magawa kang hindi exactly maganda,” she explained.

Karylle clarified she was not avoiding Dantes but was preoccupied with work and theater commitments.

Asked if they could be friends again, she replied: “I don’t know if ‘friends’ is the word. I would imagine, being people in the same industry, we could support each other… The friendship, I don’t think is in the cards anymore.”

Karylle and Dingdong were in a relationship for three years before breaking up in 2008. She is now married to Sponge Cola frontman Yael Yuzon, while Dantes is married to actress Marian Rivera.