Vice Ganda challenges Marcos to jail corrupt officials

Comedian and TV host Vice Ganda on Saturday challenged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to jail corrupt government officials and pushed for the return of the death penalty for those allegedly involved in anomalous flood-control projects.

Speaking before crowds at the Sept. 21 anti-corruption rally at the Edsa People Power Monument, Vice Ganda delivered an impassioned, expletive-laden speech, saying jail time is “not enough” for corrupt politicians.

“Ikulong ang mga magnanakaw. Para nga sa’kin, hindi sapat ang kulong eh. Dapat patayin ang mga korap na magnanakaw. Ibalik ang death penalty sa mga korap,” he said.

“Ang korap na pulitiko ay higit pa sa mamamatay-tao, ang korapsyon ay higit sa terrorismo… Hinahamon ka namin, Pangulong Bongbong Marcos, kung gusto mo magkaroon ng maganda legasiya ang pangalan mo, ipakulong mo lahat ng magnanakaw!” he continued.

Vice Ganda further addressed Marcos Jr., telling him that the public is watching closely and reminding him that government officials are accountable to the people.

The comedian also acknowledged fellow celebrities who joined the demonstrations or voiced their sentiments online, including Anne Curtis, Iza Calzado, and Catriona Gray.

He likewise thanked ordinary Filipinos who joined the call for accountability, saying public funds allegedly stolen from them must be returned.