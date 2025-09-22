Filipino teen bands shine at UAE’s first AMP’D OUT concert series

The UAE’s music scene welcomed a new wave of young talent as the country’s first teen band concert series, AMP’D OUT, was launched on September 20.

The event showcased teenage bands from across the Emirates, including several Filipino-led groups, highlighting the region’s growing youth music movement.

Headlining the night was Novela, performing their original songs Liyab and Sankana, alongside Baretta, 7th Haven, The Zaints, and MIMPI. Special guest The Resound Band made an appearance, eliciting enthusiastic responses from the packed audience.

Hon. Consul General Marford Angeles, Philippine Consul General to Dubai, attended the event, sharing words of encouragement with the performers. He was accompanied by Vice Consul Jim Jimeno, who also supported the initiative.

The first edition of AMP’D OUT highlighted Filipino youth talent in the Emirates, showing that with support and guidance, young artists can thrive.

The concert was produced by Zarah Gutierrez of Gutierrez Group of Companies and Josie Conlu of Love, Josie.