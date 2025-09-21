Comedian Ate Gay diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Comedian Ate Gay has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and has temporarily stepped away from performing, according to the program Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho.

Ate Gay, whose real name is Gil Morales, initially noticed swelling on his face, which he described as resembling mumps. Medical tests, including an ultrasound and CT scan, first suggested the mass was benign. However, after seeking a second opinion, doctors confirmed it was cancer.

“May show ako sa Canada, medyo lumalaki na siya. At saka nagbi-bleed nang nagbi-bleed. Mahirap ngayon ang lagay ko. May kanser ako, stage 4 daw,” the comedian said.

Doctors told Ate Gay that surgery is no longer possible and that his prognosis may only extend until 2026.

“Wala raw lunas. Masakit sa akin. Halos araw-araw umiiyak ako,” he said, adding that he is turning to prayers for strength.

“Kailangan ko po ng dasal. Kailangan ko po ng lakas at sana po makayanan ko ang araw-araw kong buhay sa ngayon,” he appealed.

Ate Gay previously battled pneumonia in 2021.