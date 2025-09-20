EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ben&Ben, Tilly Birds to Drop Collab Single “Heaven”

Filipino folk-pop sensation Ben&Ben is teaming up with Thai rock band Tilly Birds for a new single titled “Heaven.”

The track will be released on September 25 at 7 p.m. (Philippine time), the two groups announced in a joint Instagram post.

The collaboration follows Ben&Ben’s 2024 album “The Traveller Across Dimensions,” which featured hits like “Could Be Something,” “Comets,” and “Triumph.”

The band has since embarked on a world tour and performed at the Off Limits Music Festival in Abu Dhabi alongside Ed Sheeran, OneRepublic, and Kaiser Chiefs.

Earlier this year, Ben&Ben also released “Saranggola” to mark their 8th anniversary, while vocalists Miguel and Paolo Benjamin currently serve as coaches on the latest season of “The Voice Kids.”

Tilly Birds, meanwhile, is best known for their tracks “Same Page?,” “Just Being Friendly,” and “Slipped Your Mind.”

