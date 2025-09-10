Bianca Gonzalez highlights disparity in justice amid flood control corruption scandal

Television host Bianca Gonzalez has joined calls for greater accountability following revelations of alleged corruption in flood control projects, questioning why small-time offenders are punished swiftly while large-scale plunder remains unresolved.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gonzalez wrote: “Kung ang nagnakaw ng de latang walang isang daang piso para sa gutom na pamilya ay nahuli at nakulong, anong parusa ang naghihintay at maaasahan nating mga mamamayan sa mga opisyal na bilyones ang kinurakot sa kaban ng bayan?”

Her remarks came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flagged irregularities in nearly 10,000 flood projects since 2022, noting that a small group of contractors cornered a disproportionate share.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has since admitted that some of the projects were “ghost” projects.

Gonzalez, who has consistently spoken out against corruption, earlier called out the children of officials who flaunt their lavish lifestyles online while many Filipinos struggle with rising costs of living.

Her latest statement underscores growing public frustration over corruption scandals and the perceived double standard in how justice is applied in the Philippines.