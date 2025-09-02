Lav Diaz’s ‘Magellan’ chosen as PH entry to Oscars

Lav Diaz’s historical epic “Magellan” has been selected as the Philippines’ official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards, the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) announced Monday, Sept. 1.

The announcement was made during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Philippine Film Industry Month at the Edsa Shangri-La Mall.

In his speech, Diaz admitted the challenges of creating the film but emphasized its deeper message about reflecting on the past to move forward as a nation.

“1521 pa nagsimula ang paggawa ng pelikula… ang hirap ipaliwanag kung paano namin natapos. Ang hirap din ng ‘Magellan,’ napakahirap. Muntik pa akong mamatay,” Diaz said. “Pero nandiyan ang kamalayan para magpursige kang matapos. Sa’kin, ang ‘Magellan’ ay paalala na balikan ang nakaraan para makahakbang ang ating bayan.”

FDCP chair Jose Javier Reyes said choosing among the country’s top films was a “good problem” this year, but “Magellan” ultimately stood out for its meaningful narrative.

“It’s a really good problem if you have such a difficult time deciding which film you’re going to sell. But it was decided — and it is Lav Diaz’s ‘Magellan.’ For the very simple reason, you cannot find a direction for the future unless you understand your past,” Reyes said.

“You cannot understand what is happening in the present without the context of our history. What better choice than to give a tribute to a film about a man who allegedly discovered the Philippines?” he added.