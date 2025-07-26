South Korea’s top K-drama OST voices are coming to Dubai for KOSTCON 2025

Ever had that moment where you stare out the window while it rains, pretending you’re in the middle of a dramatic K-drama scene? Or maybe you’ve found yourself walking slowly with your earphones in, imagining your life has a background track by your favorite Korean artist?

Now, you can hear those very songs live—sung by the original artists themselves at KOSTCON 2025.

Live your main character moment at the ultimate K-Drama OST concert, happening this September 5, 2025, at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.

The voices behind your favorite K-drama moments

KOSTCON brings together an all-star lineup of vocalists whose songs have defined some of the most iconic K-drama scenes of all time.

Get serenaded by Lyn, the emotional powerhouse behind “My Destiny” from My Love from the Star; Kim Bum Soo, known for the heartbreaking ballad “I Miss You” from Stairway to Heaven; and the Prince of OSTs, K.Will, whose hits have become K-drama classics.

Joining them is Soyou, whose “Stay With Me” from Goblin has charmed many, while the voices behind beloved OSTs from Hotel Del Luna and Business Proposal — Heize and Lee Mujin — complete the lineup.

Together, these artists will take you on a musical journey through the soundtracks that shaped unforgettable K-drama memories.

A full-on K-drama experience

Expect more than just performances. KOSTCON 2025 is a full celebration of K-drama culture — complete with the feels, the nostalgia, and the kind of atmosphere that makes you believe you’re living inside your own romantic series.

Tickets are selling fast! Secure yours now at https://www.coca-cola-arena.com/music/1249/kostcon-korean-ost-concert.

Thousands of K-drama lovers are expected to gather for this once-in-a-lifetime musical experience. And if the mere mention of your favorite OST already makes you feel teary and kilig, then you already know — this concert is for you.