EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Emma Watson banned from driving for six months after speeding

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months following a speeding violation last July.

The 35-year-old actress, best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, was caught driving at 38 miles per hour in a 30-mile zone in southeastern Banbury.

Watson was driving her blue Audi when the speeding offense occurred.

The case was heard at a magistrates’ court in High Wycombe on Wednesday. Watson did not attend the hearing but was fined £1,044 (around $1,400). Her lawyer informed the court that although she is currently studying at Oxford University, she is able to pay the fine.

In a separate case, Zoe Wanamaker, who played Madame Hooch in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was also banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding on the M4 motorway in August.

Wanamaker was fined the same amount.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 24 1

Lawmakers call for investigation into environmental impact of Manila baywalk dolomite beach

2 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 23 1

Jessica Sanchez announces pregnancy after golden buzzer moment on ‘America’s Got Talent’

19 mins ago
498647384 1073331744921986 4929606573773508761 n

PH May Arrest Senator Dela Rosa if ICC Issues Warrant Over Duterte Drug War — Bersamin

36 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 22 1

Coleen Garcia shares ethereal maternity portraits ahead of second child’s arrival

40 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button