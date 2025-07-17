Emma Watson banned from driving for six months after speeding

Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months following a speeding violation last July.

The 35-year-old actress, best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, was caught driving at 38 miles per hour in a 30-mile zone in southeastern Banbury.

Watson was driving her blue Audi when the speeding offense occurred.

The case was heard at a magistrates’ court in High Wycombe on Wednesday. Watson did not attend the hearing but was fined £1,044 (around $1,400). Her lawyer informed the court that although she is currently studying at Oxford University, she is able to pay the fine.

In a separate case, Zoe Wanamaker, who played Madame Hooch in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was also banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding on the M4 motorway in August.

Wanamaker was fined the same amount.