EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Kiray Celis announces engagement after 5 years with non-showbiz boyfriend

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 mins ago

Courtesy: Kiray Celis/IG

Actress Kiray Celis is now engaged to her longtime non-showbiz boyfriend, Stephan Estopia, after nearly five years of being together.

The engagement took place at a beach resort and was witnessed by Kiray’s parents and siblings. Photos shared on her Instagram account showed Stephan kneeling and presenting the engagement ring to Kiray.

Kiray appeared emotional during the proposal, with some photos showing her in tears as Stephan made the surprise move.

Kiray officially announced the engagement through Instagram. In the caption of her post, she wrote, “Ang CEO ng Hot Babe, Hello Bloom at Day-Li ay ENGAGED na!!!”

Fans and fellow celebrities quickly sent congratulatory messages in the comments section of her post. Support and excitement poured in from colleagues in the entertainment industry.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kiray Celis (@kiraycelis)

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

dust storm istock

Scientists develop new tool to predict dust storms

34 mins ago
pope francis

Vatican confirms death of Pope due to stroke, heart failure

1 hour ago
IMG 1779

Discover Filipino weaves and destinations with Cebu Pacific’s QR Flight Codes

2 hours ago
HH Mohammed Bin Rashid HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed receive Pope Francis at Presidential Palace 1

UAE leaders mourn passing of Pope Francis

19 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button