Kiray Celis announces engagement after 5 years with non-showbiz boyfriend

Actress Kiray Celis is now engaged to her longtime non-showbiz boyfriend, Stephan Estopia, after nearly five years of being together.

The engagement took place at a beach resort and was witnessed by Kiray’s parents and siblings. Photos shared on her Instagram account showed Stephan kneeling and presenting the engagement ring to Kiray.

Kiray appeared emotional during the proposal, with some photos showing her in tears as Stephan made the surprise move.

Kiray officially announced the engagement through Instagram. In the caption of her post, she wrote, “Ang CEO ng Hot Babe, Hello Bloom at Day-Li ay ENGAGED na!!!”

Fans and fellow celebrities quickly sent congratulatory messages in the comments section of her post. Support and excitement poured in from colleagues in the entertainment industry.