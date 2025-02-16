Ahtisa Manalo returns to compete for Miss Universe Philippines crown

Ahtisa Manalo is making another bid for the Miss Universe Philippines crown!

The beauty queen, representing Quezon Province, introduced herself during the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 press presentation on Saturday, February 15.

Manalo previously competed in the 2024 pageant, where she earned the title of Miss Cosmo Philippines 2024.

In that same year, Chelsea Manalo was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024. Ahtisa also impressed the judges and made it to the Top 10 in the Miss Cosmo 2024 competition.

This year, Ahtisa has returned with renewed determination and a stronger sense of purpose. She is hopeful that her experience from last year’s pageant will help her achieve her dream of wearing the Miss Universe Philippines crown.