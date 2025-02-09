EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Miss Universe 2025 to be held in Thailand

Photo courtesy: Miss Universe/IG

The 74th edition of Miss Universe will officially be held in Thailand this year!

This was announced by the Miss Universe organizer in an Instagram post.

“THE MOMENT WE’VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR… Unveiling the ultimate destination for the 74th Miss Universe competition… Where kindness meets tradition and warm smiles welcome the world,” the caption read.

The international beauty pageant will take place on the morning of November 21 in Thailand (the evening of November 20 in US time) at IMPACT Arena, Muang Thong Thani.

The Miss Universe was held in Mexico last year, with Chelsea Manalo representing the Philippines.

Although Manalo failed to advance to the Top 12, she won the title Miss Universe Asia and was awarded Best National Costume for her “Hiraya” ensemble, which paid tribute to the country’s religious heritage.

