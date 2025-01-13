EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Darryl Yap changes title of controversial Pepsi Paloma film

Darryl Yap (left) and Vic Sotto (right).

Darryl Yap’s film about the late actress Pepsi Paloma gets a title change amid the controversy.

Yap announced in a Facebook post that his controversial film will be called “Pepsi Paloma” in Philippine cinemas.

Meanwhile, the film will retain its original title, “The Rapists of Pepsi Paloma,” for international screenings.

“Ang Balita. Ang Intriga. Ang Kontrobersya. Ang Hubad na Katotohanan. The Official Poster of #TROPP #TROPP2025. International Title | The Rapists of #PepsiPaloma. Philippine Cinema Title | Pepsi Paloma,” Yap wrote on Facebook.

The trailer for the controversial film referenced TV host and actor Vic Sotto in a scene where the character Pepsi accuses him of raping her. As a response, Sotto filed 19 counts of cyber libel against Yap, seeking PHP 35 million in damages.

Sotto also filed a writ of habeas data against the filmmaker. The petition is scheduled for a hearing at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205 soon.

Nevertheless, the film is set for release in February.

