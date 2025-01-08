Dennis Trillo calls MMFF Best Actor win for Green Bones a dream come true

Dennis Trillo described his recent Best Actor award at the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) for his role in Green Bones as “probably the best moment” of his career, calling it a dream come true.

In a heartfelt social media post, Trillo expressed his gratitude, saying, “Hindi ko akalain na sa tagal ko nang artista ay ngayon ko lamang masasabi ito… this is probably the best moment of my career as an actor… Wow… just wow, literal na dream come true. Gusto ko lang i-share sa inyo, kung gaano kasarap sa pakiramdam… thank you GREEN BONES.”

Trillo was honored with the Best Actor award at the MMFF Gabi ng Parangal on December 27. In his acceptance speech, he dedicated his trophy to his family and expressed his deep gratitude to everyone who supported him, including his wife, actress Jennylyn Mercado.

In a remarkable gesture of kindness, Trillo also demonstrated his “green bones” by donating his MMFF prize to persons deprived of liberty (PDL). His act of generosity further solidified his reputation not only as an acclaimed actor but also as someone with a heart for those in need.