Dennis Trillo reflects on first MMFF award win as he bags another Best Actor honor

Kapuso Drama King Dennis Trillo shared a memorable moment from his career, posting a photo from when he won Best Supporting Actor at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) for his role in Aishite Imasu 1941: Mahal Kita.

The film, directed by Joel Lamangan and written by Ricky Lee, marked Dennis’s very first movie, and he couldn’t help but reflect on the milestone in his caption.

“My very first movie, my very first award,” Dennis wrote, reminiscing about the early days of his acting journey.

Aishite Imasu 1941: Mahal Kita is a romantic war drama set during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines. Dennis portrayed Igna, a transgender woman who becomes a guerilla spy investigating Japanese forces in the country.

Recently, Dennis earned even more recognition at the 2024 MMFF, winning Best Actor for his performance in Green Bones. In this gripping crime drama, he played Domingo Zamora, a man infamous for the murder of his sister and niece. As Domingo faces a parole hearing, newly assigned prison guard Ruru Madrid takes it upon himself to ensure that he remains behind bars.

In a generous gesture, Dennis donated his P100,000 cash prize to the Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL).

Green Bones also garnered several other accolades at the MMFF, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ruru Madrid, Best Screenplay for Ricky Lee and Angeli Atienza, Best Cinematography for Neil Daza, and Best Child Performer for Sienna Stevens.