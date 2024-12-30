EntertainmentLatest NewsLifestyleNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sharjah to host 25 minutes of fireworks across 3 venues on New Year’s Eve

Courtesy: WAM

Sharjah is hosting stunning fireworks displays across three venues, totaling 25 minutes in all.

According to WAM, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) will host a five-minute fireworks display at Al Majaz Waterfront.

Meanwhile, Al Heera Beach and Khorfakkan Beach will each feature ten-minute shows.

The event will take place on December 31, 2024, starting at 8 PM, offering a spectacular experience for audiences of all ages.

Al Majaz Waterfront

Nestled along the scenic Khalid Lagoon, Al Majaz Waterfront will feature live saxophone and violin performances at timed intervals throughout the evening. Additionally, there are 20 local and international food and beverage outlets, offering a wide variety of options to satisfy every palate.

Al Heera Beach

Attendees will surely enjoy the 3.5km stretch of Al Heera Beach, featuring synchronized LED fire displays and saxophonist performances across its three picturesque waterfronts. Plus, with 17 food and beverage outlets offering a mix of delicious cuisine, guests can savor the festive beachfront atmosphere.

Khorfakkan Beach

Stretching over 3km, Khorfakkan Beach is a favorite destination for families from the eastern region, offering exciting attractions like laser shows, LED roller characters, and Electroluminescent (EL) wire displays. With 21 dining options, you’ll never go hungry while enjoying the sights and sounds!

If you’re in Sharjah, these are just a few of the best spots to catch a stunning fireworks display. Enjoy the holidays, Ka-TFT!

