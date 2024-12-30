Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera renew vows on 10th wedding anniversary

Kapuso couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera renewed their wedding vows on their first decade as a married couple on Monday, Dec. 30.
On Instagram, Dantes shared snaps of the momentous occasion together with their children Zia and Sixto.
Marian was seen wearing a plain white dress while holding a bouquet of flowers.
A photo also showed the two sharing a lovely kiss inside the church.
Prior to this, Dantes posted snaps from their prenuptial shoot in 2014.
“Just hanging out in the Dubai desert some 10 years ago,” he wrote.
The celebrity couple first met in 2007 when they starred in hit television series “Marimar”.