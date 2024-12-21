Gary Valenciano cuts “Pure Energy” concert short due to health concerns

Gary Valenciano was forced to end his “Pure Energy” concert early on Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum after experiencing health issues.

Before addressing the audience, Valenciano took a seat onstage and informed the crowd that he had an important message that was not part of the night’s program.

“I don’t know if I can finish this show tonight,” the veteran performer said, as shared in a video posted by The Big Dome on X.

“But what I want to do is perform the songs that I know can speak to your hearts,” he continued, visibly emotional.

“It breaks my heart to know that we’ve prepared so much for all of you, but my body is saying, ‘Gary, be cautious. You have many more years to go.’”

The Big Dome revealed that Gary V had been feeling unwell before the concert but had decided to go ahead with the performance for the sake of his loyal fans who had traveled to see him.

In a series of Facebook updates, Valenciano’s wife, Angeli Pangilinan, provided further details on his condition. She shared that Gary had been vomiting repeatedly due to an upset stomach before the show.

“He wasn’t sure he could do this concert. The doctors were backstage and he had an IV… but he said he wants to do it!” Angeli posted.

“He’s already sung six songs, but had to change the repertoire. Please continue to pray.” Angeli later reassured fans that Gary was stable but still recovering. “Gary is okay… just dehydrated. He vomited about eight times today, but I’m here with him, and he’s just weak.”

She also explained the challenges Gary faces as a Type 1 diabetic. “A Type 1 diabetic goes through serious medical issues, and we couldn’t afford to risk diabetic ketoacidosis, so we’re making sure he balances everything,” she wrote, thanking fans for their continued prayers.

In a video shared by Angeli, Gary V gave a positive update on his condition. “Hey guys, I’m getting better. Good people are taking care of me. I’ll be okay, don’t worry. God bless,” he said.