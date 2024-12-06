Jaya’s “Soul Serenade” creates history as Ras Al Khaimah hosts its first Filipino concert

The concert was not just a showcase of talent but a celebration of the Filipino spirit in the UAE. As the first-ever Filipino concert in Ras Al Khaimah, “Soul Serenade” served as a unifying event for the Filipino community in the region.

In a momentous event for Ras Al Khaimah, the music of the Philippines resonated powerfully as the iconic Queen of Soul, Jaya, took the stage for her last-leg concert, “Soul Serenade.”

Held in the heart of the emirate, the concert marked a historic first for the Filipino community in Ras Al Khaimah, bringing together an audience filled with pride, excitement, and nostalgia.

Jaya was joined by two of the Philippines’ exceptional vocal talents, Poppert Bernadas and Geo Rebucas, in a night that celebrated the timeless artistry and cultural richness of Filipino music. Together, the trio delivered breathtaking performances that left the crowd captivated and emotional, turning the event into an unforgettable experience.

Families, friends, and even fans from neighboring emirates gathered to witness this milestone, making it a symbol of cultural pride and togetherness.

“This concert is a testament to the power of music in bringing communities together. We are honored to have hosted such an iconic artist as Jaya for our inaugural Filipino concert,” one of the organizers shared.

The success of “Soul Serenade” not only solidifies Jaya’s legacy as a trailblazer in Filipino music but also opens doors for more cultural events in Ras Al Khaimah, ensuring that the vibrant spirit of the Filipino community continues to shine in the Middle East.