Jomari Yllana earns master’s degree in management

Photo courtesy: abby_viduya_yllana, jomariyllana/IG

Actor-politician Jomari Yllana has recently added another feather to his cap by successfully completing his master’s degree in management, major in public administration at the age of 48.

At the graduation ceremony held at the Philippine International Convention Center on November 29, Jomari took the lead as his fellow graduates from the Philippine Christian University recited the pledge of honor.

“There was a time na mayroon akong gustong mga ma-achieve at tapusin. Siyempre lumipas ang panahon, half a century na tayo, almost half a century, so nagkaroon tayo ng decision-making. Everything changed during the pandemic,” Jomari said in an interview.

“Sabi ko sa asawa ko magugunaw na ang mundo. Nagising ako isang umaga, walang-wala na ako. Parang everything that I had, binigay ko na. Yung outlook sa buhay iba na, kailangan matapos ko yung mga dapat. The best feeling is giving back to people na nag-support samin,” he said.

He added that pursuing a doctoral degree is his next goal, noting that his father, a neuropsychiatrist and military officer, inspires him to achieve this ambition.

