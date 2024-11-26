Kirk Bondad reflects on Mr. World 2024 journey with gratitude after Top 20 finish

Kirk Bondad, the Philippines’ representative at the Mr. World 2024 pageant, expressed immense gratitude following his Top 20 finish in the global competition.

Despite not securing the coveted crown, the 26-year-old model and athlete remains positive and thankful for the opportunity to represent his country on the international stage.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Bondad shared his emotions, calling his time competing in the pageant an “indescribable ride.”

He also took a moment to thank his family, friends, and fans who supported him throughout the journey.

“Representing the Philippines at Mister World has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I will always treasure the memories I’ve made with my brothers here in beautiful Vietnam,” he wrote.

Bondad was candid about his performance, admitting that things did not go as planned.

“My placement wasn’t what I aimed for, and honestly, I’m still not sure where things went off track. Right now, I feel empty on all ends. But I know I gave it my all, and that’s what matters,” he shared.

Despite feeling uncertain about the outcome, Bondad remained optimistic, embracing the results with grace.

“Life has unique ways of guiding us to places we’re meant to be, so, chest high, back straight — life goes on,” he said. “We take the Ls with grace and a lot of sweets.”

At the Mr. World competition, Kirk stood out in both the Top Model and National Costume categories. For the Top Model event, he wore a striking creation by Filipino designer Francis Libiran.