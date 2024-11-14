EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Miss Universe unveils first Filipino-made crown

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: @jewelmer and @missuniverse/IG

The Miss Universe Organization unveiled its first Filipino-crafted crown, the “Lumière de l’Infini Crown” (The Light of Infinity), adorned with a South Sea pearl, on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Jewelmer, the crown’s creator, made history by crafting the first Filipino-made crown for Miss Universe.

“Caressed by the sun’s rays, the sea generously offers us a magical gift — the rare golden South Sea pearl, the National Gem of the Philippines,” the organization stated.

“This pinnacle of savoir-faire is a one-of-a-kind creation, handcrafted by Filipino master craftsmen using traditional techniques practiced in Place Vendôme, the center of elegance in France,” it added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jewelmer (@jewelmer)

The 73rd Miss Universe competition is set to take place in Mexico on Nov. 16 (Nov. 17 Manila time).

Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Manalo will be vying for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.

