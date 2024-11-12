EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pia Wurtzbach calls on Filipino fans to support Chelsea Manalo in Miss Universe bid 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago

Photo courtesy: @manalochelsea; @piawurtzbach/IG

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is urging Filipino pageant fans to support Chelsea Manalo as she vies for the Miss Universe crown.

Speaking at the Love Gala Auction media launch, where she announced an upcoming auction of memorabilia from her pageant journey on December 3, Pia said, “Let’s all support our very own Miss Philippines, Chelsea Manalo. She is a sweetheart, an angel, and I know she will make us all proud.”

Pia encouraged fans to cast their votes, adding, “I want to ask all our kababayans to help Chelsea out. She is representing us so well, and I know she’s having fun out there and getting the best advice she can.”

She also shared, “I had the chance to speak with her and offer some advice, as well as some ‘pasundot-sundot’ [tips], because I know how busy it gets once you’re already inside.”

Wurtzbach closed with a rallying message, calling for full support for the Philippine representative: “I know that whatever words of encouragement we can give her in the comments section or however we can help with votes, let’s all do it. We want another Miss Universe, don’t we?”

Her appeal drew a round of applause from the audience. The 2024 Miss Universe pageant is set for November 16 (November 17 in Manila) in Mexico, with over 120 candidates competing for the title, making it the biggest edition to date.

