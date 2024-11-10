EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Max Collins confirms divorce from Pancho Magno

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Nice Print Photography/YouTube

Kapuso actress Max Collins confirmed that she and actor Pancho Magno are now officially divorced.

During the “Chika Minute” segment on GMA’s “24 Oras” on Saturday, Max shared that their divorce was processed in the United States in October, marking the legal end of their marriage.

“We’re legally separated now. Yes, we are already divorced,” she stated.

The former couple, who married in 2017 and share a son named Skye, had sparked rumors of reconciliation earlier in November.

However, both clarified that while they remain close, they are not back together. “We’re just really close,” Pancho said at the time.

In 2023, Max first disclosed that they had separated amicably years prior. In April, she revealed they were in the process of filing for divorce, signaling their commitment to a harmonious co-parenting relationship.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 47

Fujairah delivers 530 tons of food aid to Lebanon

8 mins ago
iStock 1485346625

Survey: Inflation and health top concerns for Filipinos

42 mins ago
Pauleen Luna

Pauleen Luna greets Vic Sotto on 13th anniversary: ‘I will always choose you’

2 hours ago
Ybeth Template 46

Housing grant approvals for 100 OFWs under 4PH program announced

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button