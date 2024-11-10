Max Collins confirms divorce from Pancho Magno

Kapuso actress Max Collins confirmed that she and actor Pancho Magno are now officially divorced.

During the “Chika Minute” segment on GMA’s “24 Oras” on Saturday, Max shared that their divorce was processed in the United States in October, marking the legal end of their marriage.

“We’re legally separated now. Yes, we are already divorced,” she stated.

The former couple, who married in 2017 and share a son named Skye, had sparked rumors of reconciliation earlier in November.

However, both clarified that while they remain close, they are not back together. “We’re just really close,” Pancho said at the time.

In 2023, Max first disclosed that they had separated amicably years prior. In April, she revealed they were in the process of filing for divorce, signaling their commitment to a harmonious co-parenting relationship.