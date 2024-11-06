Dubai-based fashion designer Michael Cinco among most influential figures in PH

Once again, Dubai-based fashion designer Michael Cinco has proven that his talents and creations are standing at the top of the industry.

Cinco, renowned for his luxurious designs worn by both local and international celebrities, has further solidified his position in the fashion industry after being named one of the most influential people in the Philippines for the second time by the luxury lifestyle magazine Tatler Asia.

“Michael Cinco’s opulent signature style is highly coveted internationally, solidifying his esteemed status in the Filipino fashion industry. Based in Dubai, the epicenter of opulence and luxury in the Middle East, he continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his breathtaking creations,” Tatler wrote.

The fashion designer welcomed this recognition, which he also received in 2021.

“Deeply honored to be chosen as one of Tatler Asia’s Most Influential, celebrating visionaries across industries shaping society, culture, and the economy on a global scale. Grateful to stand alongside remarkable trailblazers committed to making a lasting impact,” Cinco wrote.

This highlights Cinco’s global prominence, with his designs gracing numerous runways and magazine covers, including Paris Fashion Week and Harper’s Bazaar.

He has dressed Hollywood superstars like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, and Nicki Minaj, and famously designed the iconic yellow, floor-length gown worn by Kris Aquino as Princess Intan in Crazy Rich Asians.

Cinco, who launched his fashion line in Dubai in 2003, showcased his latest Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Paris Fashion Week, held at the grand The Westin Paris – Vendôme.

Having firmly established his name in the fashion industry, he has received several prestigious awards, including the Best Designer at the 2016 Grazia Style Awards and the Breakthrough Designer Award at the 2011 WGSN Global Fashion Awards.