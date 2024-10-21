Kris Aquino reveals she had cancer scare

Kris Aquino shared her recent medical experience including a cancer scare.

In an Instagram post, the Queen of All Media shared that her colon showed activity during a PET (positron emission tomography) scan, a test used to detect cancer.

Kris described the experience as devastating, especially considering her family’s history with the disease. Her mother, the late president Cory Aquino, and her grandmother were both diagnosed with colon cancer.

“I’m normally very brave. But I broke down in tears after my doctor left. My nurse and the SLMC nurse saw me and said they had never seen me so sad. My mom’s oncologist had come in, and it felt surreal,” she said.

Kris recounted how emotional it was to explain the situation to her youngest son, Bimby.

“Ang hirap to see my 17-year-old doing his best to stay strong. He said, ‘Mama until they do the biopsy let’s trust God that you’re cancer-free. Lola will make sure you’ll get through this and if ever, mama it’s early detection.'”

“He even jokes: ‘I don’t think Tito Noy is excited to have a reunion with you this soon because he’s enjoying the peace and quiet in heaven. You do know how you can talk nonstop?'” Kris added.

After further evaluation, Kris received good news from one of her doctors. “Late afternoon when I was wide awake, Dr. Jonnel was smiling, he said — you are cancer free. Clear intestines. No visible sign of cancer,” Kris shared.

She expressed gratitude for everyone who had been praying for her.

“Thank you. I know you’ve been praying but I didn’t reveal what else specifically you were praying for. But God is listening even when we’re not specific because He sees what’s in our hearts,” she said.

However, Kris also revealed that three of her autoimmune conditions remain life-threatening.

“Pwedeng ma-damage my vital organs or my blood vessels, specifically my artery, connecting my lungs to my heart to the extent na I can die immediately from a stroke or aneurysm or cardiac arrest,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Kris remains hopeful and determined in her health battle. “I promised myself bawal sumuko. I need a goal, something for all of us to look forward to. Tuloy ang laban. Para hindi kayo magsawang magdasal. Sabi n’yo, you miss watching me,” she said, adding that she is currently working on a new show with Darla Sauler, set to launch before the end of 2024.

Kris recently returned to the Philippines in September after spending two years in the United States receiving treatment for her autoimmune conditions.