James Yap says he hasn’t seen son Bimby in 10 years

James Yap shared he hasn’t seen Bimby Aquino-Yap, his son with host-actress Kris Aquino, in ten years.

Seventeen-year-old Bimby is planning to follow in his mother’s footsteps and enter showbiz but is considering the idea of dropping his last name.

Yap was filing his certificate of candidacy as reelectionist councilor of San Juan City when reporters asked him if he had been in touch with Bimby.

“No more. It’s been 10 years, but that’s okay,” Yap told reporters.

When asked if he had any message for his son or if Bimby supports his candidacy, Yap refused the question. “No, it’s okay, thank you,” he said.

Last year, Yap shared his joy that Bimby reached out to him after eight years. “I’m super happy to hear from Bimb after eight years. I’ve been praying for this day to come. I’ve missed Bimb so much! It’s the best Father’s Day gift ever,” he told the Inquirer at that time.

Bimby went to California to join his mother, who needed to undergo treatment for her autoimmune disease.

Just last month, Aquino returned to the Philippines with Bimby after four years, announcing on her social media that she had to continue her treatment in their home country.