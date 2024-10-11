EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Angel Locsin surprises Vice Ganda with new dog after previous pet’s death

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Courtesy: Vice Ganda

Vice Ganda revealed that Angel Locsin and her husband, Neil Arce, gifted him a new dog after his previous pet, Chip In, passed on in August.

The “It’s Showtime” host also shared that the new dog does not have a name yet.

In a YouTube vlog, Vice Ganda was unboxing toys. While unboxing the last toy, the host said that the toy’s fur resembled the dog that Locsin gave.

“Meron akong bagong dog. Chi poodle siya, regalo siya sa akin ni Neil tsaka ni Angel Locsin,” Vice Ganda shared. “Kasi when Chip In passed on, sobra kong lungkot,” Vice Ganda shared about the six-year-old pet.

“Si Chip In ay regalo sa akin ng mga kaibigan ko nung birthday ko; isa do’n si Angel Locsin.

“Nung nalaman niyang nawala na si Chip In, alam niyang malungkot na malungkot ako. Kapapanganak lang nung aso niya so ‘yung isa binigay niya sa akin,” Vice Ganda added.

Locsin has been on hiatus from the entertainment industry and social media. Her last Instagram post dates back to 2022, featuring photos from a baby shower for her friend and fellow actress, Angelica Panganiban.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 2161951253

Intramuros nominated for World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2024

4 mins ago
Car ambulance

PH community in UAE mourns passing of Filipina Nurse in Abu Dhabi

32 mins ago
iStock 1207748595

PH pursues three more POGO bosses, issuance of INTERPOL red notice eyed – PAOCC

2 hours ago
Marcos FB

Marcos urges peace talks amid escalating conflict in Gaza and Middle East

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button