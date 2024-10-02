Thousands gather for an unforgettable Sandbox Swapmeet in Dubai

EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

The Sandbox Swapmeet in Dubai brought together the largest toy and hobby communities in the UAE, drawing thousands of visitors for two thrilling days of fun and excitement.

With almost 50 pop culture communities present, the event featured an impressive lineup of activities, making it a major highlight for pop culture enthusiasts and families alike.

Special guests, including Philippine officials Consul General Hon. Marford Angeles and Vice Consul Jim Jimeno of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, also expressed support by gracing the event.

Among the key attractions was the biggest Tamiya racing event in the UAE, showcasing 342 cars and 58 racers.
Gamers were treated to the Warhammer 40k GCC Championships, which welcomed visitors from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. The event also introduced the first-ever Flesh and Blood TCG competition and a One Piece TCG tournament featuring exciting prizes.

Adding to the competitive spirit, 18 teams faced off in the Mobile Legends tournament, showcasing top-tier gaming talent.

To further engage fans, a developer from Grand Archive set up a booth, demonstrating their support for the Swapmeet and connecting with the gaming community.

The event also marked the first-ever Little Angels Community meetup, bringing together families from Oman and across the Emirates. Various dance groups from the UAE also performed during the K-Pop dance festival, while the cosplay battle had a back-to-back champion between two judges who qualified in the World Cosplay Summit 2023 and 2024 and partnership with the CGC Middle East.

An Artists Alley showcased local talent, providing a platform for artisans to display their work. Cultural exhibitions like Shukran Korea enriched the event, while attendees enjoyed a live painting session by renowned artist Scott Baldwin.

The recognized Lego User Group AFOL ME also presented a gallery display for the attendees.

Adding to the entertainment, DJ Brent Black from Virgin Radio made a notable appearance. The event also featured a Cartoon Network MENA meet-and-greet, where attendees participated in fun activities, such as film screenings.

