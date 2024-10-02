EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marco Gumabao files COC for CamSur 4th district representative

Photo courtesy: Marco Gumabao/FB

Actor Marco Gumabao officially filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) on Tuesday, seeking to represent the Fourth District of Camarines Sur in the 2025 elections.

Gumabao shared moments from his filing at the Ka Fuerte Sports Complex in Pili, Camarines Sur, on Instagram, where he was joined by his girlfriend, Cristine Reyes.

“Today marks a new journey,” Gumabao wrote, expressing his commitment to bringing change to the district.

Running under Team One CamSur of the National Unity Party, Gumabao joins prominent local leaders, including Fifth District Rep. Migz Villafuerte, Governor Luigi Villafuerte, and Second District Rep. LRay Villafuerte.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) also began the week-long filing period for the May 2025 national and local elections on Tuesday, with over 18,000 positions up for grabs.

