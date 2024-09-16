9 Filipinos shine on Asia’s Most Stylish 2024

Nine Filipinos were featured on the “Asia’s Most Stylish” 2024 list, including Heart Evangelista, Donny Pangilinan, Sarah Lahbati, James Reid, and more.

Tatler, a luxury lifestyle magazine, features a total of 60 honorees from six countries: Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Actress Heart Evangelista is no longer a stranger to Tatler’s pages as she has been featured on the magazine’s “Asia’s Most Stylish” in 2021.

Evangelista is joined by fellow actors and actresses from the entertainment industry, including Sarah Lahbati, Donny Pangilinan, and James Reid, along with renowned fashion designers, style icons, and entrepreneurs.

Here is the full list of “Asia’s Most Stylish” 2024 in no particular order:

Heart Evangelista Sarah Lahbati Donny Pangilinan James Reid Tootsy Angara Carl Jan Cruz Trickie Lopa Christian Tantoco Alexandra Rocha