Belle Mariano graduates from senior high school: ‘I finally made it!’

Actress Belle Mariano has achieved another milestone as she graduated from senior high school after two years of homeschooling.

Mariano shared the good news on Instagram, expressing that her journey wasn’t easy, as she had to balance both work and studies.

“Before entering the industry, I promised myself and my parents that I’d do my best to live the best of both worlds: pursuing my career and balancing it with school at the same time,” she wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belle Mariano 🧚 (@belle_mariano)

The actress shared some photos from her graduation ceremony at Homeschool Global Philippines. Two years ago, she made the decision to return to school and enroll in its home school program.

“Two years ago, I decided to continue pursuing my academics once again. I could say it wasn’t an easy journey —all the nights of staying up late, endless cups of coffee, and trying to make it before the deadline. I finally made it!” she added.