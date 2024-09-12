EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

5 must-do activities at Dubai Safari Park

Photo courtesy: Dubai Safari Park/FB

Dubai Safari Park, one of the city’s most popular attractions, has announced that it will reopen to visitors on October 1 for its highly anticipated sixth season.

It features four distinct zones namely the Arabian Desert Safari Zone, the African Village, the Asian Village, and the Explorer Village. The park houses around 3,000 animals, including 78 mammal species, 50 reptiles, 111 birds, and various amphibians and invertebrates.

Planning for a visit? Be sure to include these activities in your must-do list to make the most of your safari adventure.

Safari Journey

iStock 1311948960

Dubai Safari Park’s Explorer Village features the Safari Journey, a 45-minute drive-through adventure, the first of its kind in the country. This experience takes you through diverse animal habitats where you can see lions, tigers, African elephants, rhinos, giraffes, and crocodiles roaming freely in their natural environment.

Interactive feeding sessions

457449663 490519076943176 825909468922270785 n 367431492 277964384865314 8595167428314436553 n

Interactive feeding sessions with giraffes and white rhinos are also a must-do experience. At Explorer Village, you can hand-feed giraffes, marveling at their height and graceful movements.

Meanwhile, the white rhino feeding session provides a rare opportunity to feed and observe these endangered animals up close, offering an engaging and educational experience for visitors of all ages.

Get introduced to Arabian animals

437579607 414376697890748 4027561321902002332 n
Photo from Dubai Safari Park/FB

Want to experience the unique wildlife of the Arabian world? Then you must not miss on the Arabian Desert Safari Zone, which houses rare and endangered species like the Arabian wolf, Arabian gazelle, sand gazelle, and scimitar-horned oryx. A range of activities, experiences, and shows for all ages are also available depending on your ticket and time of visit.

Enjoy educational live shows

live shows
Photo from Dubai Safari Park website

Dubai Safari Park also offers a range of fantastic live shows across its diverse zones. Don’t miss the Amazing Creatures of the World Show at the Asian Village Theatre, a 25-minute immersive show featuring talented animals performing on land, in the air, and in water.

The Bird Show is another highlight, featuring a variety of birds, including parrots, falcons, and eagles, showcasing their flying skills and interesting behaviors.

Visit the Kids Farm

Kids Farm
Photo from Dubai Safari Park website

This area allows kids to interact with gentle creatures, such as farming animals, and enjoy activities like pony rides. Whether you’re a parent looking for a memorable outing or simply seeking a delightful animal experience, this zone is a must-visit.

The Kids Farm houses animals including African love bird, Amazon parrot, donkey, Najdi sheep, Pygmy Goat, and more.

Whether you’re an adult seeking adventure or bringing the whole family along with kids, make sure not to miss the unforgettable experience and extraordinary wildlife encounters at Dubai Safari Park!

