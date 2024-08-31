Richard Gomez slams writers over viral traffic remark

Leyte Representative and actor Richard Gomez slammed writers who wrote about his comment on the EDSA traffic that earned the ire of the public.

“Two hours in EDSA traffic and counting. From Makati, Ayala, nasa SM Edsa pa lang ako up to now. Eh QC ang punta ko. 1-2 hours pa ba?!” he said through his Facebook page.

The actor-turned politician deleted his comment after drawing flak.

“Ilang bus lang ang gumagamit ng bus lane, bakit hindi buksan during heavy traffic para mas lumuwag ang traffic?” he suggested.

The actor then posted on Threads and said that writers should double check if he has deleted his post.

He did not elaborate on his thoughts regarding the public backlash.

“Paki-check nga kung deleted yung post ko? Pakisabi sa mga ungas na writers tingin-tingin din kapag may time,” he stated.