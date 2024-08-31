Parokya ni Edgar set to chill and jam with UAE fans in epic concert

Calling all fans! Parokya ni Edgar is back in town! Fans are eager to witness them perform live at Coca-Cola Arena on September 1, 2024.

During a press conference before their concert, the band members shared that they did not have goals to inspire people as a band but to just have fun with the Filipinos in Dubai.

“We didn’t do this to inspire people,” Chito Miranda, the band’s lead vocalist, said. “We don’t have the effort to do that, but we appreciate that we inspire in some ways.”

“We just did this for fun,” he added.

However, Miranda revealed that as he gets older, he becomes more mindful of the songs he sings. “Dahil tumatanda na kami, na tone down yung songs,” he said.

Miranda also said that the band members are discussing releasing another album, but they are not sure when they will release it. “Hopefully, next year,” guitarist Gab Chee Kee said.

Parokya ni Edgar has been playing since 1993, and they have gone a long way. They have collaborated with other famous bands and singers like Kamikazee, Yeng Constantino, and more. When asked about collaborating with new artists, Parokya ni Edgar’s responses caught everyone off guard.

“Gusto kong maka-collaborate, si BINI,” Chito Miranda said. “Pati SB19.”

“Siguro, besides Freddie Aguilar, si BINI siguro,” lead guitarist Darius Semaña added with a laugh. “Akin nalang si Freddie,” drummer Dindin Moreno chimed in, continuing the playful banter.

The UAE crowd can expect the concert with Parokya ni Edgar with a chill vibe feel as if you’re just jamming with friends.

Stay tuned for the full concert coverage and more updates on Parokya ni Edgar’s journey as they continue to rock the hearts of their fans in the UAE.