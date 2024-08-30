EntertainmentLatest NewsPH NewsTFT News

Sandro Muhlach files cyber libel complaints over alleged online harassment

Actor Sandro Muhlach has lodged cyber libel complaints with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Cybercrime Division against multiple netizens.

Muhlach submitted evidence of over 100 social media posts across various platforms, which allegedly reference the abuse he suffered at the hands of two independent contractors working with GMA Network.

The NBI has taken steps to ensure that the social media platforms preserve these allegedly defamatory posts.

While some of the posts were made by anonymous accounts, others were posted by users with identifiable profiles.

In a statement, Sandro’s grandfather, Alexander Muhlach, made a public appeal for compassion and support.

“Sandro has been struggling with significant challenges, such as anxiety, insomnia, and loss of appetite. This has taken a toll on his physical and mental well-being,” Alexander said.

“We kindly ask everyone to respect Sandro’s privacy during this difficult time. The online harassment and bullying he has been subjected to are only worsening his condition,” he added.

The NBI plans to issue subpoenas to the netizens responsible for the posts, giving them the opportunity to explain their actions.

