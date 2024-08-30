EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Jhong Hilario earns master’s degree in Public Administration with highest merit

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin5 mins ago

Jhong Hilario with his longtime partner, Maia Azores, and their daughter, Sarina (@sarinahilario and @jhonghilario/IG)

Actor-politician Jhong Hilario is now a Master’s Degree holder!

This milestone was announced on her daughter’s Instagram page, Sarina, who congratulated him for earning a Master’s Degree in Public Administration with the highest merit at World Citi Colleges.

“We are so proud of you, Daddy Jhong Hilario. Masters in Public Administration with Highest Merit, World Citi Colleges,” the caption read.

 

The TV host and Makati City councilor’s longtime partner, Maia Azores, and their daughter, Sarina, were present during the  ceremony held at the Philippine International Convention Center.

Last year, he graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Political Science from Arellano University at the age of 46.

 

